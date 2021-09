Indiana quarterback Michael Penix and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle met with the media earlier today following a Tuesday morning practice for the Hoosiers. Penix and Fryfogle talked about the struggles that each has endured through the first three games of the season, and why they feel confident that they will get things back on track starting this week when they go on the road to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Check out the video of the IU standouts speaking with the assembled reporters.

