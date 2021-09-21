CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Maybe not out of shape issue, but issue of parents not letting them bike an

By Mad Bowl Hoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Entire mile, even if through neighborhoods and not on major roads. After all, kids get kidnapped by the millions, it’s not safe to get out of view these days.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

Finally, an e-bike that tackles the important issue: where to put your dog

Again, it’s the Dutch to the rescue, giving us what we never knew we always wanted. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ah, the Dutch. They’ve given us gin, stroopwafels, artificial hearts, atlases and pendulum clocks. But...
BICYCLES
sportswar.com

Clear marking paint, aka urine. That's how I've marked my yard. Neighbors

So can anyone tell what good is "clear" yard marking paint? The can says -- Late 80s Hokie 09/26/2021 4:36PM. On construction sites, we use it to preserve chalk lines on concrete slabs. ** -- MP4VT2004 09/26/2021 8:27PM. Clear marking paint, aka urine. That's how I've marked my yard. Neighbors...
Daily Mail

Transgender man, 24, who thought his bloated stomach was lockdown weight gain has ovarian tumor removed after it grew to more than a FOOT wide and made him look pregnant

A transgender man who thought his bloated stomach was due to lockdown weight gain was diagnosed with an ovarian tumor which grew over a foot wide. Ezra Varley, 24, from Vancouver, Canada, noticed he was piling on the pounds in April 2020 and thought it was down to his bad eating habits, before having sharp abdominal pains and noticing his tummy felt 'rock hard'.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Giant rats ‘the size of cats’ could invade homes through toilet, warns pest expert

Giant rats the “size of cats” have been invading UK homes with some even entering via the toilet, a pest expert has claimed.Andrew Dellbridge, the boss of Ace Pest Control, said that rodents in Norwich had become “bigger and braver” after lockdown and even forced one couple to leave their home.During one of his jobs, he said a customer had been left shocked after finding a rat swimming in her toilet bowl.“She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently,” he told...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike
Amomama

Bus Driver Threw Rich Woman Out in the Cold Because She Didn't Have $3, Poor Old Lady Interfered — Story of the Day

An arrogant bus driver kicked a woman out of the bus on a wintry morning because she didn’t have $3 to pay for the fare, but then an old lady interfered. Melinda Hudson was a successful entrepreneur who owned several clothing lines. But while Melinda had excelled in the business world, she wasn’t limited to it. To put it another way, the lady was a true all-rounder.
TRAFFIC
CBS Detroit

Dr. Oz Asks Dog The Bounty Hunter His Thoughts On The Suspicion That Brain Laundrie’s Parents Possibly Helped Him Escape

Today, Dr. Oz checks in with Dog the Bounty Hunter in Florida as he joins the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie. Brian is the prime suspect in Gabby’s death and has refused to speak with law enforcement before disappearing and sparking a massive manhunt. Dog updates Dr. Oz on why he decided to get involved in the case, his attempt to make contact with the Laundrie family, and his theory about where he thinks Brian is.
PETS
AL.com

Opinion: Let (or make) them look out the window

Sometimes big changes go unnoticed. Right now, believe it or not, I’m thinking about a young frog, a smartphone, and a proverbial frying pan. Obviously that requires some explanation. I should tell you right off the bat I don’t have a Ph.D. in this stuff. I do have a strange...
RELATIONSHIPS
Bristol Press

'Instead of making it a judgmental issue, let's make it an educational issue': Bristol officials use bonfire accident to teach fire safety; update on child burned

BRISTOL – City officials want to make sure a tragedy like the one Bristol saw earlier this month – when two young boys suffered serious burns during a backyard bonfire – never happens again. Though the investigation remains ongoing, police have said the accident occurred when an accelerant was introduced...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy