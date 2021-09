The Chrysler 300 will soldier on for at least another year. There will be some changes, however. Following a similar strategy to what was done to the 2021 model, the 300 will be available with fewer customization options for 2022 according to Mopar Insiders. This could be because of the shortage of semiconductor chips, or the 300 is on its last legs. We think it's most likely the latter.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO