David Kampf was saying he wants to shut down the best players in the NHL. That must be music to your ears in terms of what you are looking for him to do. Keefe: It speaks to his mindset right away. He knows exactly who he is and what he does. He has done a very good job of it around the league. I have had a number of NHL coaches reach out to me and talk about how much respect they have for Kampf’s game and what he does. That includes Jeremy Colliton in Chicago.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO