Not really sure of your comparison here

A hold is a penalty but not usually considered a dirty play. So based on your comparison when the kid from NCSU was ejected for targeting against BA it should not have mattered if we had a holding penalty that was not called? The guy stated his opinion on one play. I have looked at it a few times and I can see how some thing it was Ok. I went back and looked at again after Ahmad raised a point of where he was. He was closer to the play than what i thought watching it the first couple times. I still think it was a bit of a cheap shot but whether or not UNC was called for holding or not has nothing to do with that play. I posted about yesterday about Cypress getting flagged for spiking the ball when UNC did the same exact thing later and drew no flag. One doesn't excuse the other.

Not sure....

It says anything about Off./QB Dev. It does call in to question your definition of early success and how you factor in level of competition and a whole host of other factors. Maybe you can tell the board what you think it says and discussion can proceed from there.
Non-professional players should NEVER be criticized by their "fans"

"Fans" these days. If you saw the OK game they were booing the starting QB -- fordham 09/27/2021 2:50PM. Coaches are fair game and should be criticized. However, players should... -- AquaHokie11 09/27/2021 2:46PM. You're not an owner or a shareholder. You're a customer. -- Pride_and_Joy 09/27/2021 3:11PM.
Not sure fewer FBP plays is a bad thing. They were really only effective

Against W&M. Those are plays for when the offense is struggling. Probably should have dialed up a few in the last 1.5 quarters against WF when offense stalled. Unfortunately, Anae only seems to call them when conventional offense is moving the ball well, resulting in wasted downs. If you're moving the ball with conventional O, don't call that crap.
There are very few "good" QB's this year

Injury or the perception of injury seems common with his QB's. -- likehokies 09/27/2021 2:23PM. Fu does have an interesting QB tree - current starters in SEC, ACC, & FCS -- kingofcassell 09/27/2021 1:18PM. Our offense isn't that complicated, especially compared to Stineys' O -- EDGEMAN 09/27/2021 1:12PM.
I had this in a post below but VT has been outscored by 91 points after its

Past three seasons bye weeks. Granted one of them was to Clemson (35 pts) but the other two were blowout losses to Duke (35 pts) and GT (21 pts). The first two seasons we played UNC after a bye week and performed very well. Pretty small sample size of course but I looked it up because my recollection was we are not very good out of bye weeks.
O-Line. Q....Did well against UNC, but NG of late?

Why such a drop off? Is it because we lost our starting RT and cannot replace him easily? Also, I guess Mitchell loss aint helping either?. We just seem to have no running game at this point. This was one key to beating UNC was ball control including some good running.
Open Week Thoughts: Grading Virginia Tech Through Four Weeks

Through four weeks of the college football season, Virginia Tech sits at 3-1 (1-0 ACC). The Hokies have a top-10 win under their belt from Labor Day Friday victory vs. North Carolina and Sam Howell, while the lone loss came in a six-point game in a rivalry game on the road at West Virginia.
Why does everyone assume a player returning means his stock goes up?

Maybe we saw Jerod Evans' ceiling. Maybe he wasn't going to get any better. Maybe getting drafted or getting a free agent contract was the best way to go -- maybe getting coaching at a the next level and doing nothing but focusing on quarterbacking was the best way to go.
Monday Thoughts: Caught Up in the Spiders' Web

This morning during the podcast, I hit upon a way of expressing what this game felt like to me. It felt like a mid-1980s Virginia Tech game. The opponent was a lower-level in-state school, Lane Stadium wasn’t full (not that I expected it to be), the fans in attendance expected to win and didn’t seem overly concerned, and perhaps, at least for me anyway, peak attention was not being paid to the game itself.
Virginia Tech-Richmond Review: Defense Good, Offense Not-So-Good

Here's my unconventional choice for play of the game:. The Richmond offense had almost no chance of moving the ball without their starting quarterback. Mancuso stays in, and maybe we're getting the JMU sweats. And this might be #2:.
How can we improve the environment, fan experience in 2021-22??

--have the Corp attend regularly. Not sure how many matches but when they came (in uniform) it added energy!!. --get one of the Spirit Squad to walk the mat circle with a placard announcing the next weight(i.e. 125, 133). Not really. Just kidding....the devil made me do it!!!!
GC, are we running up against a "fish or cut bait" timeframe as it relates

Evals have been very difficult during COVID and many of the kids -- millmtnhokie 09/25/2021 10:37AM. Someone's ranking or status with VT does not change how I feel about them.. -- GCHokie34 09/24/2021 6:52PM. As long as he stays injury free, and continues to improve every year! -- EDGEMAN 09/27/2021
But that's based on Florida State's past performance. Let them have 20 year

Of losing seasons and let's see what their support is like. Florida state has built up enough Goodwill with their fans from past championships. One good season for Wake Forest is not going to change past perceptions, just like one Bad season for Florida state is not going to impact them greatly. Even a handful of consecutive seasons. The fans expect things to eventually return to normal. For Florida State the fans want to be there when it returns to normal. For Wake Forest, the fans don't bother because they expect it to return to normal at any moment.
