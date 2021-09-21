Related to Dad and FaceTime

Not too long after he got his iPad he was trying to FaceTime and couldn’t get it work. I had told him to call me for tech support but since the iPad was new he called the Bestbuy store where he bought it and told the person on the phone that he was having trouble with his “Facebook” on his iPad. They must have felt sorry for him because they tried to help him. After about 30 minutes they realized that he doesn’t have Facebook and there was a problem with how he was trying to access his contacts in FaceTime. For once, someone else got that experience.