CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Related to Dad and FaceTime

By 757 Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Not too long after he got his iPad he was trying to FaceTime and couldn’t get it work. I had told him to call me for tech support but since the iPad was new he called the Bestbuy store where he bought it and told the person on the phone that he was having trouble with his “Facebook” on his iPad. They must have felt sorry for him because they tried to help him. After about 30 minutes they realized that he doesn’t have Facebook and there was a problem with how he was trying to access his contacts in FaceTime. For once, someone else got that experience.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

12 things you should never do online

We all make silly mistakes sometimes. We answer robocalls (those numbers do look awfully familiar), click links we should have checked first, and open spam emails. Everyone is vulnerable and can be caught off guard. It’s what we do next that really counts. Do you believe the caller claiming to be an IRS employee, use your credit card on a sketchy site, or download files from a sender you don’t recognize?
INTERNET
Mac Observer

How To Use FaceTime With Android and More

Beginning with iOS 15, FaceTime is more universally useful. It has always been a great way to video chat with other iPhone users, but now it’s available for just about anybody with a modern browser. Let’s take a look at how you can FaceTime with Android. No, There’s No App...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facetime#Bestbuy
howtogeek.com

How to Use Portrait Mode in FaceTime

Portrait Mode is a great feature for the iPhone’s camera. It can make your selfies look a lot more polished and professional. Wouldn’t it be cool if you could use Portrait Mode on FaceTime? Well, you can. iOS 15 introduced Portrait Mode for FaceTime video calls. It works similarly to...
CELL PHONES
CNET

This new iOS 15 FaceTime feature fixes a super annoying problem

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's latest operating system, iOS 15, will arrive on Monday, with a number of new features specifically for the tech giant's popular video chat platform, FaceTime. (Here's how to download iOS 15 when it launches.) Along with portrait mode, spatial audio and the ability to schedule calls in advance, and invite those with Android and Windows devices to join FaceTime calls from their browsers, Apple also finally added a grid view.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15's best features: Focus mode transforms while FaceTime reinvents

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Whether you're getting Apple's new iPhone 13 or holding onto a 6-year-old iPhone 6S, iOS 15 will be available to download to your phone starting Monday, Sept. 20. The new version of iOS has been in public beta for months undergoing a variety of tweaks leading to the final release. I've been testing iOS 15's new features, and everything from bigger additions like FaceTime call web links for friends on Android and Windows to smaller changes like pinning conversations to the top of the Messages app has improved my iPhone without disrupting my daily status quo.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
iPad
Essence

You Can Now FaceTime With Non-iPhone Users

The update rolled out this week. Virtual gatherings just got more interesting. As a part of Apple’s iOS 15 update, Android and Windows devices can join in on FaceTime calls. The new capability rolled out on September 20. FaceTime is Apple’s video product. “FaceTime calls on the web remain end-to-end...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

How to use microphone audio modes in FaceTime on iPhone and iPad

IOS 15 is now available for everyone, which means you get access to brand new features like Focus, SharePlay, a revamped look for Safari, and more. If you're a frequent user of FaceTime, then you'll be pleased to know about two new microphone audio modes that are now available in iOS 15. Here's how to use the new microphone audio modes in FaceTime on your iPhone and iPad.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

FaceTime SharePlay and More in iOS 15.1 Beta

One of the features that people were most excited about in iOS 15 did not make it into the released version. FaceTime SharePlay worked in the betas for a while, but then Apple disabled the feature. Now that the first iOS 15.1 beta is out, FaceTime SharePlay is back in. Another key feature of the beta allows you to have a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination record in Apple Wallet.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's new SharePlay: How to screenshare on FaceTime with the new iOS 15

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's new iOS 15 is here and it almost makes us feel like we've bought a brand new phone (speaking of which, the iPhone 13 is available for preorder now). Apple's latest software update comes with a lot of new features, including Focus mode, real-time weather alerts so you know when it starts raining and facial recognition to safely store your driver's license and other IDs in your Apple Wallet. Pretty nifty, huh?
CELL PHONES
CNET

With iOS 15, you can finally FaceTime between Android and iPhone. Here's how

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Non-Apple people have a reason to celebrate: The days when you needed an iPhone, iPad or Mac to join a FaceTime video call are all but over. In a move widely seen as Apple's answer to Zoom video calls, the software giant has made it possible for people who have Android phones and Windows laptops to hop on FaceTime calls -- no iPhone required.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy