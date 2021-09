Herald Beauty readers, I want you to read all about this amazing beauty line from Michele Jones of N O R T H Beauty By Michèl. I fell in love with the packaging first and foremost. The quality is amazing, and the branding is on point! The product is just as high in quality as the look of the product. I had a chance to get some beauty Q&A in with Michele:

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO