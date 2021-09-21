CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Voice season 21 video: Gymani auditions to Ariana Grande song!

Cover picture for the articleTonight The Voice is coming back on the air with another two-hour audition episode, so why not meet one artist in Gymani now?. In the video below, you can get a good sense of what she brings to the table as she boldly takes on none other than an Ariana Grande song in “pov.” It’s one thing to perform one of Ariana’s songs at all, given that she has such an immense range. It’s another thing altogether to do this in front of Ariana herself! She seemed to be absolutely giddy to hear one of her songs in this setting, though, especially given how much Gymani rocked it out on the vocals. She was able to give it her own spin — there was respect here for the original version but at the same time, a real attempt to make it feel somewhat new and special.

