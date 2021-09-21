CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire put home mark on line vs. MLS-best Revs

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Fire look to snap their three-match losing streak on Wednesday when they finally return home to host the first-place New England Revolution. Chicago (6-14-5, 23 points) lost 2-0 at CF Montreal on Sunday, dropping the club to 12th overall in the Eastern Conference standings. Wednesday's game marks Chicago's...

New England Revolution

Recap | Revs lock up playoff spot with club-record 18th win, 3-2 at Chicago Fire

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (18-4-5; 59 pts.) defeated Chicago Fire FC (6-14-6; 23 pts.), 3-2, on Wednesday night at Soldier Field. With tonight’s win, New England clinches its berth in the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, while also setting a single-season club record for victories (18) and matching the franchise record for points (59). Defender Henry Kessler opened the scoring in the 11th minute with his first goal of the season, followed by midfielder Teal Bunbury’s third tally of the year in the 62nd minute. Midfielder Carles Gil netted the game-winner on a fastbreak in the 91st minute to give New England its eighth away win of the year, also a new high-water mark for the club.
MLS Shares Hilarious Graphic That Shows How Dominant Revs Have Been This Season

BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a ton of movement in the standings for Eastern Conference teams in Major League Soccer this year … for everybody except the New England Revolution. After a draw in Chicago to open the season back in mid-April and a loss in their fourth match of the year in early May, the Revs have been dominant. They’ve already set a franchise record for wins with 19, and with six matches left on the schedule, they’ll surely be adding to that total. It’s been a steady, consistent run for Bruce Arena’s team this year, and everyone who followed the team knows it. For anyone who hasn’t followed closely, MLS released a comical graphic that sums up just how dominant the Revolution have been this season: 27 match weeks in. Just a straight line at the top for @NERevolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/o2vNwRRJ8x — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2021 It’s hard to beat that consistency. The Revs will try to keep that going on Wednesday night in Montreal, before a two-week break that precedes their final four matches of the season.
