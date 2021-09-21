Pakistan v England: Aatif Nawaz on England's withdrawal from upcoming Twenty20 tour
Aatif Nawaz is a Test Match Special commentator as well as a comedian, writer and actor. Here he reveals the depth of feeling among Pakistan cricket fans about England's decision not to play in the upcoming tour. Heartbroken, disappointed and betrayed. It's been more than 24 hours since news of...
London [UK], September 17 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) proposed tour of Pakistan in October is under the scanner after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) abandoned their ongoing tour citing security threat. The Blackcaps decided to end the tour following a New Zealand government security alert, New Zealand Cricket...
England will decide in the next 48 hours whether their planned Twenty20 internationals in Pakistan will go ahead after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country over security concerns.The Black Caps were due to play Pakistan later on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi before moving to Lahore for a five-match Twenty20 series, but pulled out of the tour on the morning of the first match.New Zealand Cricket said the team would return home “following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground”.The...
The ECB are set to decide on Monday whether they will cancel their tour of Pakistan as the head of the country’s cricket board insists he fully expects England to fulfill their fixtures next month. The trip is scheduled to involve both the England men’s and women’s sides, complicating any...
England’s joint men’s and women’s tour of Pakistan next month has been cancelled due to concerns over “mental and physical well-being”, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. The historic trip, which would have been the first ever by an England women’s team and the first by their male...
The UK government did not advise the England and Wales Cricket Board to cancel England 's planned tour of Pakistan next month, according to its ambassador to the Asian country. The ECB announced on Monday it had decided to abandon the planned trip, following New Zealand's decision to do the...
Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has accused England of "making excuses" after they pulled out of their scheduled tour to the country next month. The ECB released a statement citing "the mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff" and "increasing concerns about travelling to the region" which they say "will add further pressure" on their players.
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has accused England of "failing a member of their cricket fraternity" after the joint men's and women's tour of Pakistan next month was cancelled. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the decision on Monday due to concerns over "mental and physical well-being". The historic...
Team England Player Partnership (TEPP), who represent England's centrally contracted cricketers, have said the ECB did not ask the players whether they were "prepared to tour Pakistan " before the decision was made to cancel the trip. The England men's and women's teams were due to visit Pakistan next month,...
England all-rounder Moeen Ali talks to BBC Test Match Special commentator Aatif Nawaz about his decision to retire from playing Test cricket. The 34-year-old retired from Tests on Monday, but will still play limited-overs cricket. Listen to the TMS podcast with Moeen Ali on BBC Sounds.
