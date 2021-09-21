CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Administration, Congress Offering Little On New Pandemic Relief Benefits For Unemployed

By zenger.news
thewestsidegazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Neither the Biden administration nor Congress has yet to offer a specific plan to ease the economic uncertainty affecting millions of Americans as the three main pandemic unemployment benefits programs established by the March 2020 CARES Act expired on Sept. 6. Many Americans are also losing protection from the national evictions moratorium that prevented renters and homeowners from losing their housing because of non-payment.

thecentersquare.com

Congress faces government shutdown Thursday

(The Center Square) – Congress faces a potential government shutdown this week as Democrats and Republicans wrestle over several trillion dollars in federal spending. The federal government will run out of funds and be forced to shut down at the end of the month, giving Congress a deadline of midnight Thursday to keep open nonessential services like national parks and the IRS.
CONGRESS & COURTS
