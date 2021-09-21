Baby Elephants Orphaned By Poachers Still Struggle To Survive With New Herds
Even after a new herd adopts elephants orphaned by poachers, the young animals’ chances of survival remain poor, according to new research. A pair of studies published by researchers at Colorado State University and the Kenyan advocacy group Save the Elephants have revealed that orphaned elephants have lower chances of survival even in a herd compared with elephants raised by their biological parents, which has had a significant impact on population growth.thewestsidegazette.com
Comments / 0