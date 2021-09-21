CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biden Administration Is Adding Worker Protections To Address Extreme Heat

By Julia Shipley
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 8 days ago
The Biden administration is pushing for new worker protections after record-setting temperatures across the country left dozens of workers injured and dead this summer. The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Monday that it will prioritize inspections on hot days, target high-risk industries nationally, and, as reported earlier this summer, begin developing a federal rule to protect workers from heat-related illnesses, a move long sought by worker advocates.

Related
Fortune

The Biden administration is preparing for a historic expansion of a key department to address the semiconductor shortage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has inherited a bit of a mess. The relatively quiet cabinet role typically involves what Raimondo describes as piling “a bunch of CEOs on planes” to fly around the world and promote trade missions and U.S. exports. But in a preview of her Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of Washington where she outlined her agenda and advocate for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the former Rhode Island governor said that she had plans to expand her office to focus largely on revitalizing the domestic economy.
POTUS
MyChesCo

Biden Administration Convenes to Discuss and Address Semiconductor Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Thursday convened semiconductor industry participants and discussed the progress industry has made to address supply chain challenges and increase supply chain transparency, following the convenings hosted by the Administration in April and May. The progress includes improved communication and trust across the supply chain and improvements in the supply chain practices of chip consumers.
U.S. POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Biden confronts extreme heat, a silent climate killer

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden launched a governmentwide strategy Monday to combat extreme heat, including the development of new federal labor standards aimed at protecting workers from the impact of rising temperatures linked to climate change. Extreme heat has cost the lives of hundreds of Americans this summer and affected...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Biden tackles climate-driven extreme heat

The Biden administration today announced its first steps to protect workers from extreme heat, following a summer of deadly high temperatures for America’s laborers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration plans next month to begin the process of developing a workplace heat standard for both outdoor and indoor job sites. What’s more, OSHA is also standing up a National Emphasis Program focused on heat for next summer, and agency inspectors will ramp up inspections of work sites in “high-risk” industries when temperatures surpass 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The agency will additionally form a National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health and Heat Injury.
ENVIRONMENT
kurv.com

US Unveils Plan To Address ‘Silent Killer’ Extreme Heat

(AP) — The Biden administration is moving to protect workers and communities from extreme heat. The initiative comes after a dangerously hot summer that spurred an onslaught of drought-worsened wildfires and caused hundreds of deaths from the Pacific Northwest to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana. Under a plan to be announced Monday, the Labor Department and other federal agencies are launching actions intended to reduce heat-related illness and protect public health. White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy calls heat stress a “silent killer” that disproportionately affects the poor, elderly and minority groups.
ENVIRONMENT
hngn.com

Vaccine Mandate: Biden Administration Releases New Guidance That Terminates Federal Employees If They Refuse To Get Inoculated

According to Biden administration guidelines released this week, federal workers may be dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. Still, while their disciplinary cases make their way through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues. New Guidance on Vaccine Mandate. In a recently published article...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Billions hidden in $3.5 trillion bill to tilt election scale

The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social-engineering bill pushed by President Biden and Nancy Pelosi is called Build Back Better. It should be called Building a Political Scam. Buried in the 2,465 pages are numerous billion-dollar grants to unnamed community organizations for vague purposes like promoting “community engagement,” providing “support and advice,” and “creating equitable civic infrastructure.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
