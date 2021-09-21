Cyberattacks: The Next Frontier In Kids’ Education

At a department store in China called Intime, the future of retail is happening now. China's leading brick-and-mortar chain, which includes more than 60 stores owned by Alibaba, seamlessly blends online and offline shopping experiences throughout the store. From morning through night, shoppers can go online and, via Taobao Live — Alibaba's livestreaming channel — view more than 200 livestreaming sessions from the stores each day, featuring more than 5,000 sales associates highlighting different products. If the shopper sees something they like, they can purchase it with the tap of a finger. At Intime, this integration of online and offline means that digital technology underlies everything that happens in the store, bringing shoppers to the store and bringing the store to shoppers — wherever they may be.

