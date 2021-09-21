Will Oregon Republican lawmakers walk out over redistricting? Vote on proposed maps delayed until Saturday
SALEM — Oregon House lawmakers are waiting to hear if they will hold a vote Saturday on Democrats’ congressional and legislative redistricting plans, after House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, thrice delayed a scheduled floor vote Tuesday — initially, in order to continue negotiations with House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby, then because someone working at the Capitol Monday tested positive for COVID-19. The COVID case prompted Kotek to reschedule a vote first for Wednesday morning. Then, when it turned out people potentially exposed to the virus at the Capitol might not receive test results until Friday afternoon, Kotek set the vote for Saturday morning.www.oregonlive.com
