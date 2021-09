You can't yet buy the Apple Watch Series 7, but Samsung's recent Galaxy Watch 4 is already here -- and already on sale. To be clear, this watch is really only for owners of Samsung Galaxy phones. But if that's you, this is currently among the best Android-compatible smartwatches on the market, thanks to a wealth of cool watch faces and a nice array of fitness tracking options. And right now, the entire line of Series 4 Galaxy Watches is on sale right now, down about 25% from the list price on Amazon.

