Yellowstone County, MT

Yellowstone County reports additional COVID-19 death; total deaths reach 321

By Q2 News
 8 days ago
(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Twenty-one Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19 related illness so far this month, RiverStone Health reported Tuesday. The latest victim reported was a man in his 60s who died Sunday, Sept. 19, in a Billings hospital. He wasn’t vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

This is the 321 st death of a Yellowstone County resident due to COVID-19 illness.

“I offer deepest sympathy to this man’s family and friends,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president. “This month, the pandemic virus has produced more infections than our public health system can properly investigate and has filled our hospitals to crisis levels with critically ill patients. I implore all community members to act responsibly by getting safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, wearing masks indoors in public places and practicing good hand hygiene. These steps will reduce your risk of getting infected and spreading this potentially lethal virus to your family, friends, classmates and coworkers.”

On Tuesday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reported six more COVID-19 patients hospitalized than they had on Monday. The Tuesday patient count was: 107 inpatients with COVID-19 illness, including 90 people who were not fully vaccinated. The hospitals had 34 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 22 on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in Yellowstone County at retail pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health has scheduled these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for people age 12 and older:

· Wednesday, Sept. 22, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Wednesday, Sept. 22, 4-6 p.m., Lockwood High School, community room.

· Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27 th St., in the four-story building.

· Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m. RiverStone Health Clinic, Main Street in Worden.

· Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

· Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

At RiverStone Health, third doses of vaccine for immune-compromised people are available only at our walk-in clinics listed above. To make appointments for first and second vaccine doses with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 247-3382 . More vaccination information is posted at covid . riverstonehealth.org.

Q2 News

Missoula County confirms additional COVID-19 deaths

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reports there have been several COVID-19 related deaths in the past week. "Missoula County is sad to announce we have lost 11 residents to COVID-19 in just the past week. This has brought the death toll to 127 residents. The staff at the Missoula City-County Health Department send our condolences to all our local families suffering the loss of a loved one,” a social media post reads.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Update: Missing Billings woman found safe

Billings police said in a tweet that Beverly Gallagher was found safe and sound. The Billings Police Department is looking for a missing woman. Beverly Gallagher is a 73, 5’4” tall and 120 pounds. She is most likely driving a black 2020 GMC Acadia with an Arizona license plate.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

