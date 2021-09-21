CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics Choice Association Announces 1st Latino Cinema Celebration Honorees

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 8 days ago

Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be among the honorees at the Critics Choice Association’s inaugural Celebration of Latino Cinema, the organization announced Tuesday. The virtual event will be held Dec. 9, honoring those who made “significant contributions to film in 2021.”. Although other honorees will be announced later, the...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Demián Bichir
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Independent

It took them 92 years to open a movie museum in LA. Was it worth the wait?

After creating the Oscars in 1929, the founders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved on to the next item on their agenda: the construction of a purpose-built museum dedicated to movies in their home town of Los Angeles. It seemed like a natural next step. While the Academy Awards honour achievements in filmmaking each year, a permanent museum would preserve and pay tribute to those throughout history.Still, any jaded screenwriter in Hollywood will tell you that a good idea alone isn’t enough to get a project off the ground. After decades of infighting, delays and false...
MUSEUMS
GoldDerby

Will ‘CODA’ be Marlee Matlin’s ticket back to the Oscar race after 35 years?

Marlee Matlin has received raves from critics for her supporting performance in the new film “CODA,” the likes of which she hasn’t received since her film debut in 1986’s “Children of a Lesser God.” In “CODA,” which was released in August in theaters and Apple TV+, Matlin plays Jackie, the deaf mother of a hearing teenage girl. The actress has been championing the film since it premiered at Sundance, where it won the lion’s share of the festival’s awards, and numerous publications have profiled her, putting her in the mix for a possible Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. “CODA” centers...
MOVIES
The Independent

Reels, Rosebud and R2-D2: The academy museum is set to roll

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has wanted to open a museum dedicated to films and filmmaking for nearly as long as its members have been making movies with sound and handing out Oscars It finally happens with Thursday's opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Here's a spoiler-free look at Los Angeles new seven-story, 300,000-square-foot movie palace. A LONG TIME AGO... The museum has been hanging in the Hollywood air so long that the word “finally” is found in nearly every story or comment on the opening. “Finally, at last, boy howdy hey,...
MUSEUMS
horrorsociety.com

Jason Hawkins and Cinema Drifter, in Association with AKA Productions, Hestehaven, and Rokitpig Announce New Horror Franchise

N ORDER FOR ONE FAMILY TO HAVE A FUTURE, THEY MUST FIRST ESCAPE THEIR PAST. Jason Hawkins (Netflix’ Haunted, The Last Slay Ride) will be writing and directing a new horror franchise with the first of three films scheduled to begin shooting in March 2022 in the Pacific NW. The films will be produced by Mr. Hawkins’ production company Cinema Drifter, in association with AKA Productions, Hestehaven, and Rokitpig. The first film, Ouija: The Darkness Within, is slated to star Elissa Dowling (The Girl on the Third Floor, We Are Still Here), Sanae Loutsis (Beloved Beast, The Black String) and newcomer Holland Havarah Elizabeth.
MOVIES
Variety

Dianne Doan Joins Mystery Comedy ‘Reunion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dianne Doan has joined the cast of “Reunion.” The film centers on a murder that takes place during a high school reunion party and has already attracted a cast of comedy heavyweights and in-demand actors. Doan will appear alongside Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock and Chace Crawford. Chris Nelson (“The Perfect Date”) is directing the film from a screenplay by the “The Edge of Sleep” writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block. Doan was part of the main cast of Cinemax’s “Warrior,” playing Mai Ling. She also appeared as Lonnie in the Disney Channel...
MOVIES
thecatalinaislander.com

Catalina Film Fest returns in-person for back-to-back cinema celebrations

Catalina Film Festival 2021 is an annual celebration of film in Southern California, featuring 200+ films, industry panels, spotlight interviews, award tributes and parties LIVE in Long Beach and Catalina Island. Long Beach (Scottish Rite Cultural Center, Ernest Borgnine Theatre) The Long Beach launch of Catalina Film Fest runs Friday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cineuropa.org

Festival Scope celebrates French-speaking Belgian cinema

For the Fêtes de septembre, which celebrate the Fêtes de Wallonie and the Fête de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles around the world, WBI and Wallonie Bruxelles Images invite you to celebrate French-speaking Belgian cinema on Festival Scope. The online festival offers a selection of fifteen films: five feature films, five documentaries, and five short films.
MOVIES
Variety

Kiersey Clemons, Jaboukie Young-White to Star in Amazon’s Adult Animated Comedy ‘Fairfax’

Kiersey Clemons, Jaboukie Young-White, Skyler Gisondo and Peter S. Kim will star in “Fairfax,” an upcoming Amazon adult animated comedy about four middle school best friends on a never-ending quest for clout. All eight episodes will drop on the streamer on Oct. 29. The show is set on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture, wherein the BFFs are caught in the struggle to be cooler than they are, to fit in while standing out and waiting in line for a pair of sneakers they’re never going to cop. The artist Somehoodlum designed the characters for...
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

The CFDA Announces the Nominees and Honorees for the 2021 CFDA Awards

The 2021 CFDA Awards will take place in-person on November 10 at The Pool Room, and with their return comes a new guard of nominees and honorees. “American fashion is experiencing a renewed energy, and these designers play a significant role in the future trajectory of our industry,” said CFDA CEO Steven Kolb in a statement. Among the first-time nominees are Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Evdin Thompson for Theophilio, Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL, Jameel Mohammed for KHIRY, Kenneth Nicholson, and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

How to Celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles

Latino Heritage Month (until October 15) is a time that recognizes the many contributions and significant influence that people of Latinx heritage have made to the history,culture, and achievements of the United States. Since its establishment by a group of pobladores from Mexico in 1781, Los Angeles in particular is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Select list of winners at the Tony Awards

Select winners at the Tony Awards presented Sunday night in New York City:Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher NightingaleBest Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Adrienne Warren, “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”Best Direction of a Play: Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”Best Direction of a Musical: Alex Timbers “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”___Online: http://tonyawards.com
MUSIC
thestreamable.com

How to Watch the 74th Annual Tony Awards & ‘Broadway’s Back’ Live For Free Online

If you’re trying to decide how to spend Sunday evening, look no further. Both the 74th Annual Tony Awards and The Tony Awards Present ‘Broadway’s Back’ air on Sunday, September 26, providing viewers with hours of entertainment. You can watch both the 74th Tony Awards and Broadway’s Back with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium Plan.
MOVIES
Atlantic City Press

Atlantic City Latino Festival celebrates community, diversity of Latin America

ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of people came to Bader Field on Saturday to celebrate the city’s Latino Festival after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Flags from countries such as Mexico, Columbia and Puerto Rico waved in the wind as festival goers indulged in traditional foods, danced and shopped from small business vendors and Latino artists.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NY1

Celebrating Latino and Hispanic influence in fine art

Nowhere are the cultural contributions of the city’s Hispanic community more apparent than in the arts. From music and theater to design, painting and sculpture the influence of this vibrant and growing population is everywhere. Elia Alba is an artist, sculptor and photographer whose work has been exhibited all across the country. She guest curated the current exhibition at el Museo del Barrio, Estamos Bien, which, she explains, means, “we’re OK.” Alba joins "In Focus" to talk about the exhibit, a large-scale exhibition of Latin art featuring more than 40 artists from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico (it’s even got its own playlist!). She also talks about her 10-year work, The Supper Club, where she honors Hispanic artists and artists of color with a meal and portraiture, something many have lacked, as Hispanic and Latino artists have rarely covered magazines. And that is the most telling part of her discussion: why are Hispanic and Latino artists so often left out of the conversation when great art is discussed? She attributes some of it to an “us and them” mentality, but it is something cultural institutions like el Museo del Barrio work to rectify every day. Alba is not only a renowned artist, but a true fan of Hispanic artists and the influence they bring to art everywhere.
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES

