At a recent fundraising event at Heritage Park, about 18 models treated the audience to a glimpse of what styles in pioneer days looked like in Hopkins County. And a delicious Brunch was spread, and enjoyed by all in the beautiful all-purpose Winniford House, the most recently added building to the grounds. The Winniford House is a modern small event venue, standing in beautiful contrast to the numerous restored historic buildings around the grounds. If you have an event planned, consider holding it at Heritage Park!

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO