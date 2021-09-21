2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Dallas Stars

We continue our countdown to the start of the NHL’s 2021-22 regular season with a look at the Pacific Division. Last season: 17-30-9 (43 points), last place in West Division. The Ducks didn’t do much this offseason to address their critical needs, although they remain in the rumors swirling around Jack Eichel. But Anaheim is rebuilding, and its pipeline is back up and running with prospects like Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras and young players like Sam Steel and Max Comtois. Still, even if Anaheim was to acquire Eichel, they’d likely give up part of their future for him and he wouldn’t elevate them much higher than fourth place in the Pacific Division this season. Anaheim, like Los Angeles, is young enough and good enough to be a surprise, but a playoff team? That remains to be seen.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO