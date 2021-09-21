CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

From the Fields: Change of season

By Jesi Davenport
agrinews-pubs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can no longer deny it: fall is on its way. The humidity is dying down and the nights are getting cooler. We are reaching that point in the tradition between summer and fall where you have to defrost your windshield in the morning, but are in shorts and a tank top by the afternoon. Another sure sign of fall is the drastic transformation of the crops in the area. The ears of corn start to drop and the soybeans are all turning yellow. Before we know it we will be met on the road by combines, grain carts and semis full of grain. You may have already seen some of this equipment as tomato harvest is well underway.

www.agrinews-pubs.com

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

Changing Seasons: Using fall to prepare for winter

On this show, our guests are Sarah Histand and Heather Caldwell. Sarah is a mental health professional as well as a fitness trainer and we talk about easing the transition of both your brain and your body from summer into winter. We cover some important areas of strength and fitness to focus on as you think about winter sports as well as how a less frantic summer can lead to a less abrupt change in energy with the season change. Heather is a psychotherapist, athlete, and outdoor lover. We take a deeper dive into using a connection to nature to ease our seasonal transitions as well as preparing our minds and bodies for the arrival of winter.
LIFESTYLE
Central Illinois Proud

Farmers hit the fields to prepare for harvest season

SAN JOSE, Ill. (WMBD) — While combines and trucks around the region have started collecting their yields, San Jose farmer Rob Henninger is making sure he’s 100% ready to go before he hits the fields. “No, we haven’t started yet, just had things come up. Today is our go day,”...
SAN JOSE, IL
Kokomo Perspective

ALIKA ALTMILLER: Changing seasons bring new beginnings

Hi, everyone. I’m Alika Altmiller, the new staff recruiter for Bona Vista! I am so excited to be a guest columnist this week and to tell you all about the amazing career opportunities our program has to offer!. With fall quickly approaching, this is the perfect time to make a...
KOKOMO, IN
Cumberland County Sentinel

Chemistry, family, mentality: Boiling Springs football brings change of culture, success on the field after years of losing seasons

Over a 15-minute stretch, separated into five-minute increments, seniors Colin Lunde, Aidan Metzger and Joey Menke each walked down the hallway of the Boiling Springs football locker room, turned right, entered head coach Brad Zell’s office and took a seat at the seven-chair table that filled about half the room.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Change Of Season
Sportico

Youth Sports Streamer BallerTV Goes Outdoors With NextPro Acquisition

As youth sports livestreaming continues to expand—its growth accelerated by the pandemic as much as technology—one particular platform is setting its sights on outdoor field sports. BallerTV, which currently livestreams indoor sports, including youth basketball and volleyball, is acquiring on-demand youth sports filming and recruiting company NextPro. NextPro’s current portfolio spans 40 states and encompasses more than 150,000 outdoor games, spanning large-scale events in youth soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball, all of which will now be livestreamed for the first time as part of BallerTV. “It was always part of our scaling plan to go into outdoor sports,” BallerTV co-CEO and co-founder...
SPORTS
thepinelog.com

From students to teachers: The art of field teaching

One of the factors that draws students to Stephen F. Austin State University is its education program, with SFA having a field educator program. Dr. Pamela Vaughn, a professor, has worked at SFA for over 12 years and helps prepare students to become field educators. “It's a real-life application for...
EDUCATION
agrinews-pubs.com

Exploration Acres features racing themed corn maze

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Exploration Acres created a 22-acre corn maze celebrating Indiana racing. “This year’s maze is the size of 17 football fields and has 10 miles of paths,” said Tim Fitzgerald, president and CEO of the agritourism destination. “It has images of several race vehicles that Hoosier race fans will recognize.”
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agrinews-pubs.com

Garden feeds underserved community members

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Heartland Community College’s principles of regenerative agriculture class went to the heart of the matter recently when students visited Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest. The garden, located on Bloomington’s west side, is a collaborative organization that provides over 1,000 pounds of fresh organic produce to the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
agrinews-pubs.com

Fuel Up to Play 60 begins school year with fresh approach

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The dairy checkoff is positioning the farmer-founded Fuel Up to Play 60 program in a fresh way to help students and educators navigate the school year. Many teachers are looking for ways to engage students through curriculum and digital learning with an emphasis on wellness for minds and bodies.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy