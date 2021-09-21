From the Fields: Change of season

We can no longer deny it: fall is on its way. The humidity is dying down and the nights are getting cooler. We are reaching that point in the tradition between summer and fall where you have to defrost your windshield in the morning, but are in shorts and a tank top by the afternoon. Another sure sign of fall is the drastic transformation of the crops in the area. The ears of corn start to drop and the soybeans are all turning yellow. Before we know it we will be met on the road by combines, grain carts and semis full of grain. You may have already seen some of this equipment as tomato harvest is well underway.