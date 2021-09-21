Plea deal possible for man accused of stabbing police, sexual assault
LAS CRUCES - The defense lawyer for a man accused of stabbing a Las Cruces police officer in 2020 indicated that a plea was in the works. Edgar Sanchez, 27, was arrested in November 2020 and charged with a slew of crimes, including attempted murder and attempted criminal sexual penetration. Sanchez was also previously convicted of illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to court records.
