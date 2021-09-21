CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladbrokes owner Entain receives 2,800 pence per share proposal from DraftKings

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British sports betting and gambling firm Entain said on Tuesday it has received a cash-and-stock takeover proposal of 2,800 pence per share from U.S.-based rival DraftKings.

Entain and DraftKings confirmed the possible offer earlier on Tuesday but had not disclosed details of the offer that was first reported by CNBC. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

