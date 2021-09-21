Mozzarella Schnitzel Will Save Us All

No, veggie burgers don’t need a billion ingredients. Or even a dozen. In fact, this recipe—fresh from the Big Little Recipes cookbook—only includes three, and no one will be the wiser. The trick is to start with soaked, not canned, beans. Such is the time-tested strategy for Middle Eastern falafel: Grind soaked chickpeas (or in Egypt, fava beans) into oblivion, shape the mixture into little balls, and fry them until they’re crunchy outside, juicy inside, and impossible to eat just one. But I never thought to falafel-ify veggie burgers until I read Joe Yonan’s wonderful cookbook Cool Beans and gawked at his Black Bean–Chipotle Falafel Burgers in our Genius Recipes column. Unlike the canned sort, which hold together well but mush out at first bite, rehydrated then pan-fried beans yield a crackly crust and meaty center. Once you’ve soaked and food-processed your chickpeas, all you need are marinated artichokes (tangy and herby, thanks to their soak in vinaigrette) and sun-dried tomatoes (make sure they’re oil-packed for that bouncy texture and rich flavor) to get something that’s as flavorful as it is minimalist. Note: Because these chickpeas start out simply soaked, it’s important to make sure the burgers cook through in the pan.

