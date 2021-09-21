CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarek El Moussa's tests positive for COVID, impacting filming on Flipping 101 and Selling Sunset

 8 days ago
El Moussa is taking a break from his HGTV reality show following his positive test, quarantining with girlfriend and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

survivornet.com

Cancer Twice. COVID. Now Celiac Disease: HGTV Host Tarek El Moussa Learns New Diagnosis with Fiancée at His Side; Support Through a Diagnosis

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, 40, was recently diagnosed with celiac disease, an autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage of the small intestine. El Moussa is a two-time cancer survivor, having beaten thyroid and testicular cancers. Having celiac disease increase your risk for some cancers including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Us Weekly

Why Tarek El Moussa Thinks Having Kids With Heather Rae Young Will Be ‘Much Easier’

Dad duty! Tarek El Moussa has two children with Christina Haack — and is ready for more with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. “When we first met, we kind of talked about how we wouldn’t have kids together,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 16, while promoting season 2 of the HGTV show. “Then she became a stepmom and now she’s obsessed with [my kids], Taylor and Brayden, and she loves being a mom. So recently she’s been hinting at the fact that maybe she does want babies.”
Tarek El Moussa
Life and Style Weekly

Their Marriage ~Flopped~ but Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s Quotes About Each Other Are Amicable

Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack‘s marriage may have ~flopped,~ but their quotes about each other show their relationship is still amicable. Tarek and Christina wed in 2009 and during their marriage, welcomed two gorgeous children. Their daughter, Taylor, was born in 2010 followed by their son, Brayden, in 2015. After separating in 2016, their divorce was finalized nearly two years later in 2018. Amid their relationship falling apart, the exes have continued working together on their HGTV show, which has 10 seasons under its belt.
wmleader.com

Tarek El Moussa talks on-set argument with ex Christina Haack

UTarek El Moussa hopes to move forward following a reported on-set argument with ex and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack. “The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved,” El Moussa told E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday’s episode, according to both Page Six and the Daily Mail. He also vowed...
Popculture

Tarek El Moussa Talks Filming With Fiancee Heather Rae Young: 'She's the Best and Cutest' (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa is excited to show HGTV fans an inside look at his life with fiancée Heather Rae Young as they embark on building their own life together in the new season of Flipping 101, premiering Thursday, Sept. 16. Planning a wedding and finding their dream home all while helping amateur house flippers turn a profit is no easy task, but filming with his bride-to-be was a joy, the real estate expert exclusively told PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 2 premiere.
People

Tarek El Moussa Reveals Most Exciting Addition to Season 2 of Solo HGTV Show — and it's a Person

The new season of Flipping 101 premieres this Thursday, and according to Tarek El Moussa, it will be full of special moments. The HGTV star's solo show, in which he teaches novice home flippers how to turn a profit in the high stakes L.A. real estate market, will also give fans a peek into his personal life. The last year has been filled with major life events for the host as he plans his wedding with fiancée, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, renovates a new house in Newport Beach into their dream home, and navigates coparenting daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, with his ex wife and Flip or Flop costar, Christina Haack.
Fox News

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young react to Christina Haack's engagement to Joshua Hall

Tarek El Moussa and his soon-to-be wife, Heather Rae Young, offered congratulatory remarks to Christina Haack following the announcement of her engagement. Haack, 38, took to Instagram on Monday to confirm she is engaged to Joshua Hall, who she began dating in the spring. She shared three images of herself and her new husband-to-be along with a video flashing her diamond ring.
The Hollywood Gossip

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Fight with Ex-Wife: It Totally Sucked!

So, yeah, that definitely happened. Back in June, we reported that Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, had gotten into a heated exchange while filming their HGTV reality show, Flip or Flop. According to various outlets, Tarek was the one who really gave to to Christina, labeling her...
Us Weekly

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Police Calls, Health Scares, Filming Feuds and More

Talk about a roller-coaster! Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa‘s ups and downs started well before they called it quits in 2016. The reality stars tied the knot in May 2009, four years before their HGTV series catapulted them into the spotlight. Things took a turn when El Moussa was diagnosed with two forms of cancer in 2013 after a Flip or Flop viewer — who happened to be a registered nurse — brought a concern to producers’ attention.
kldjfb.xyz

Tarek El Moussa Is Back-and Buys a House-on 'Flipping 101'

Tarek El Moussa has returned with a new season of "Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa," but in this very special Season 2 premiere, his mentees aren't the only ones buying a house!. In the episode "Gambling With the Rules," El Moussa helps Jenny and Marco, who have just bought...
AOL Corp

Tarek El Moussa Expresses Regret After On-Set 'Incident' With Ex Christina

Not his finest moment. Tarek El Moussa addressed his rumored feud with ex-wife Christina Haack after they shared “choice words” on the set of Flip or Flop in July. “Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” the realtor, 40, said during the Tuesday, September 14, episode of E!’s Daily Pop. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. … The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

