Unofficial Pixel 6 Pro video hands-on shows off that glossy back glass in all its glory

By Will Sattelberg
 8 days ago
We've been (im)patiently waiting to get our hands on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro since the surprise announcement back in August. Outside of a glass-covered display in Google's NYC store, we haven't even gotten to see it out in the real world. That's changing today, as our first real leak showing off an unofficial hands-on with the phone has finally appeared online.

Android Police

Android Police

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

