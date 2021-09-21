What o i do if people who are not related to me are holding my birth certificate and soial security hostage?

I agree with the answers previously provided as to getting new documents to replace those that some one else has and will not give back. I don't no exactly what you mean by "reset" your phone. But it is hard to come up with any valid reason that someone would be legally entitled to keep these documents from you without a written agreement creating some sort of contractual right or license to hold the documents or creating a security interest in these documents. My suggestion is that you tell them that you are going to the county solicitor or other legal officer to see about filing a complaint or charge against them unless they give you your documents back. If they don't give the documents back then go to the solicitor and see if they will help you.