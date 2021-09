The Red Sox had a good weekend, by and large. They welcomed the Orioles to town, one of the worst teams in all of baseball, which is saying something in this era of ultra-bad teams and extreme tanking at the bottom of the standings. And while no one is going to go too far over the top with praise about beating a team like that, Boston certainly took care of business and beat up on a team they were supposed to beat up on. You have to beat the teams put in front of you, and they did that. The weekend was a big plus.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO