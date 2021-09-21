CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Bachelor in Paradise Brendan Morais was reportedly dropped by sponsor NordicTrack after making a "sexist" comment on the show

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morais has come under fire from Bachelor Nation over a series of sexist and belittling comments about his ex Natasha Parker.

www.primetimer.com

Primetimer

The Real World Homecoming renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

The Paramount+ reality series will reunite the cast of 1993's The Real World: Los Angeles for Season 2 this fall, while a cast reunion wasn't announced for Season 3. The Real World Homecoming reportedly won't feature all Real World: Los Angeles cast members. The original ensemble of nine included Dominic Griffin, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, Beth Stolarczyk, Aaron Behle, Irene Berrera, David Edwards, Glen Naessens and Beth Anthony. The Los Angeles season was the first to go beyond seven cast members after David was kicked out on Episode 7, replaced by Glen, while Irene departed with Episode 12, which featured her wedding, and was replaced by Beth A. Several cast members reportedly teased their involvement in Season 2 in since-deleted Instagram posts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Westworld writer Gina Atwater to adapt West African-inspired fantasy YA novel Raybearer for Netflix

Atwater's adaptation of Jordan Ifueko's 2020 fantasy novel is part of an overall deal with Netflix. Raybearer, the first in a series, follows a young girl, Tarisai, who is bound by a magical wish made by her mother, who is absent and distant in Tarisai's early life. It is based on Ifueko's upbringing in California as the child of West African immigrants.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Ellen Pompeo reunites with Patrick Dempsey on her podcast as she recalls fighting with Grey's Anatomy guest director Denzel Washington

"After you left, I was like, 'Eh, why do I have to stay here?'" Pompeo admitted to Dempsey on her new Tell Me podcast, according to E.T. "'Everyone's gone. I gotta go now. Sandra's gone, Patrick's gone, I gotta go, too.'" But the promise of working with the two-time Oscar winner was something she couldn't pass up. "He came probably three weeks prior so he could get caught up, because Denzel doesn't watch much TV, he'd probably never seen the show," she noted. "He did the show because his wife is a big fan... I think he saw it as a good exercise to just come in and direct something quick." But it wasn't smooth sailing. "Superstars are superstars for a reason," said Pompeo. "There's just an energy and a vibration that they give off that makes them super charismatic. Patrick has it, Obama has it, anyone that I've ever met that's, like, crazy charismatic has it. And Denzel has it in spades, for sure... But, Denzel's a movie star, right? He doesn't know sh*t about directing TV." Pompeo and Dempsey also recalled the "horrible" musical episode of Grey's Anatomy. ALSO: Isaiah Washington says Pompeo was "uncomfortable" with him as a Grey's love interest.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

True Lies casts Ginger Gonzaga as the female lead

The I'm Dying Up Here vet and She-Hulk star is joining Steve Howey in the CBS pilot based on the 1994 James Cameron action-comedy film. They'll take on the married couple roles of Helen and Harry, played in the film by Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, respectively. "Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home," per Variety. "Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites her along for a trip to Paris, Helen is in for a rude shock when she sees a very different side to her husband, learning that he is in fact a world-class spy."
MOVIES
Primetimer

Lily Rose-Depp to co-star with The Weeknd in HBO's The Idol

The singer, actor and eldest child of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis is expected to play a female pop singer opposite Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye's nightclub owner in the drama series that he is creating with Euphoria's Sam Levinson. "The Idol follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult," reports Deadline. "HBO is not commenting, but Depp and Tesfaye are believed to be playing the singer and club owner, respectively."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Disney’s Onyx Collective orders legal drama Reasonable Doubt from Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore

Reasonable Doubt, which will stream on Hulu, is the first series ordered from the recently launched brand dedicated to releasing work from creators of color and underrepresented voices. Raamla Mohamed will write the series, with Washington and Wilmore serving as executive producers. Ballers and Hand of God alum Emayatzy Corinealdi will star, playing a defense attorney. "Reasonable Doubt centers on Jax Stewart (Corinealdi), a lawyer with questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law — who’s also the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles and bucks the justice system every chance she gets," per The Hollywood Reporter. Washington will direct the first episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg is getting back into business with Lifetime with a cyber-stalking movie starring Garcelle Beauvais

Goldberg, who produced the 2014 Lifetime movie A Day Late and a Dollar Short and the 2000-2006 drama series Strong Medicine, will executive produce Caught in His Web, inspired by one the first “sextortion” cases in the United States. Caught in His Web centers on three girls who are each tormented by a cyberbully known as Blake. Beauvais plays a police detective who tries to uncover Blake's identity.
MOVIES
Primetimer

SNL fans express sadness over Beck Bennett's exit after eight seasons: "That's a big loss"

How new SNL cast member James Austin Johnson developed his sharp, funny, dead-on Trump impression: "I probably started working on it in 2015," he told Discourse Blog just before last year's presidential election. "I’ve always been a voices guy. I sort of specialize in disgusting or old or creepy old men typically and especially, uh, monsters and canceled people. My friends joke that as soon as I perfect an impression the guy gets canceled. I come from a super conservative Christian background and up until pretty recently was still involved with that world, and now I’m not. I cover a lot of those kinds of subjects in my standup. Definitely coming from that background, with all my family and half of my friends coming from that perspective, (it) definitely felt kind of like, oh sh*t: my world is being taken over by a f*cking monster, like a guy who doesn’t represent a single one of our values. And I just couldn’t escape the guy. Since he came down the staircase at Trump Tower, he’s just dominated every minute of every day."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy!-hosting drama: “Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy!?”

“I mean, I'm just trying to read the clues," Bialik told James Corden on The Late Late Show. "You know, just let me read the clues. The thing about Jeopardy!, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like -- people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it's my job to be the host, just like read the clues.”
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Katie Nolan announces her exit from ESPN after four years

"I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes," tweeted the now-former ESPN personality, who joined the sports network from Fox Sports in October 2017. "Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes. This year of slowing down has affected me on a cellular level. If you listen to the podcast this isn’t news to you. What’s next for me is to figure out how/where/when this new me can use the skills the old me acquired to make the stuff I think needs making. And maybe a vacation?"
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Lori Loughlin is returning to acting, reprising her When Calls the Heart role in spinoff series

Loughlin is set to reprise her popular character, Abigail Stanton, in the spinoff of the Hallmark series, When Hope Calls, that is being made for the newly launched cable network GAC Family. The role marks Loughlin's return to acting 2-1/2 years after her arrest in the college cheating scandal that led to her losing all her acting gigs. Loughlin will appear in the two-part Season 2 premiere titled When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, slated to air on Dec. 18. Loughlin's last role was as Abigail in Season 6 of When Calls the Heart. Loughlin is currently on probation after serving a two-month sentence. A federal judge recently gave Loughlin permission to travel to Canada for a week for “a filming production project.” GAC Family launched on Monday with the tagline “Stories Well Told," taking over the Great American Country cable channel. Bill Abbott, former CEO of Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks, launched GAC Family to emulate his old network's playbook for family-friendly programming.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

