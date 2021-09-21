CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefly Lane adds four to Season 2, including Greg Germann and The White Lotus breakout Jolene Purdy

 8 days ago
Also joining the Season 2 cast are Good Girls and Lost in Space vet Ignacio Serricchio and One Day at a Time and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alum India de Beaufort.

