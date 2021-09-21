2021 Is the Year of Linux on the Desktop

The Pokemon Trading Card Game will finally launch its own mobile app, which will include the ability to play against opponents online. The Pokemon Company just announced Pokemon Trading Card Game Live, an upcoming mobile app that will allow players to enjoy the Pokemon Trading Card Game in an updated digital format. This will be a free-to-play app that will allow players to build decks and battle online in multiple formats, including Ranked play and Casual play. Players can add cards to their collection by redeeming codes found in physical Pokemon card booster packs. Digital booster packs can also be unlocked by earning XP, completing quests, and through other means. You can watch a video showcasing some of the new app's features below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO