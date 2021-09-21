CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Is the Year of Linux on the Desktop

Cover picture for the articleNo, really. Walk into any school now, and you'll see millions of Linux machines. They're called Chromebooks. For a free project launched 30 years ago today by one man in his spare time, it's an amazing feat.

