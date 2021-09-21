2021 Is the Year of Linux on the Desktop

Lostin70’s Audio has announced an update to the Bull Deluxe Amplifier software, an amp emulation for Windows, Mac and iOS. Fasten your seat belts, the Big Bull is here. Do you play rock, heavy metal, hard rock, hardcore, metal stuff, rock stuff or even blues? This amp is for you! You have wallpaper to peel off, this app is for you too. You can try the full demo version for free before purchasing the full version. The clean channel ranges from flat and crystal-clear sound to crunchy rocky / bluesy sound. The channel at high gain goes from loud rock to crazy sound!
Comments / 0