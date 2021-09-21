CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I LOST MY SOCIAL SECURITY CARD AND I DO NOT HAVE THE NUMBER, MY PASSPORT EXPIRED AND I DO NOT HAVE AN ID, WHERE CAN I GET MY SS?

Go to your local SSA office. The deal with this type of problem every day. Licensed to practice in the State of Georgia only. The statements provided herein are for general informational purposes and should not be relied upon as a legal opinion or statement of the law. An attorney licensed to practice law in your locality should be consulted as to the law in your state.

