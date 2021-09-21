Vanessa Collier
If you want to experience two performances for the price of one, head to The Jewell later this month. There, you will experience Vanessa Collier, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist (including a startling saxophonist). Collier has already racked several prestigious award nominations early in her career. One award equivalent includes high praise from blues legend Buddy Guy, based on an impromptu performance the two shared once. Her fresh face, booming voice, and next-level musicianship take well to stages across the world.thereader.com
