CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waimea, HI

Brown water advisories in effect for Waimea Bay and Laniakea

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown water advisories are in effect today for Waimea Bay and Laniakea on Oahu’s North Shore due to runoff and debris from streams entering coastal waters. The state Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch advised the public to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to the possible presence of pesticides and other toxic chemicals, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens and associated flood debris.

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waimea, HI
Government
City
Waimea, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Coastal Waters#Waimea Bay#Pesticides

Comments / 0

Community Policy