Pine Ridge Reservation, SD

Rising COVID-19 cases prompts virtual learning, vaccine requirement discussions for Oglala Sioux Tribe schools

By Eric Mayer
KELOLAND TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A rise in COVID-19 cases on the Pine Ridge Reservation has prompted tribal leaders to consider requiring vaccinations for students 12 and over. Infection rates within the Oglala Sioux Tribe reached a threshold to put the tribe in a “Red Risk Level” which calls for members to shelter-in-place and schools to conduct virtual learning without sports or extracurricular activities.

