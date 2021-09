Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have another way to enjoy their games on various devices. If you prefer playing on your Xbox console, but a family member is watching something on that TV, you can now stream your console to a PC. If you have an underpowered PC, your console will handle all of the heavy work while your PC just puts out the image. Here is how to stream your Xbox games on PC from your console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO