Julie Doiron, 'You Gave Me The Key'

By Lars Gotrich
 8 days ago

Julie Doiron, right from the jump, captures the shrugging optimism of a blank slate: "There was never a plan / No need to explain / And here I am starting over again." The singer-songwriter's first solo album in nine years, I Thought of You, opens with this top-down road-tripper of an easy rocker – the kind of song heard as the credits roll, our protagonist heading nowhere in particular. "You Gave Me the Key," with its shufflin' rhythm section and a bendy line harmonized by double guitar, choogles along to Doiron's bright rasp tinged with a touch of life's uncertainty.

'What Do You Need A Song For?': Esperanza Spalding's Search For The Answer

There is one question at the heart of Esperanza Spalding's new album - what do you need a song for?. ESPERANZA SPALDING: It's such a simple question, and I feel like we have the capacity to answer it (laughter). CHANG: Spalding is a Grammy-winning jazz singer and bassist. And to...
Bartees Strange, 'Weights'

Why be quiet about your ambition? Last year, ahead of the release of his debut album, Live Forever, Bartees Strange told NPR, "I want something out of this, and I didn't want to be shy about that." After high-profile co-signs and buzzed-about virtual late-night TV appearances, the Washington, D.C.-based artist has managed to amass a following, despite the relative inability to tour – until today, that is.
Eme Alfonso: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. As you gaze into the space where Cuban vocalist Eme Alfonso performs her...
Tanya Tagaq, 'Tongues'

To witness Tanya Tagaq in person can be a brave, even life-changing event. The mind-bending performance she gave at the Kennedy Center in 2019 is forever seared into my psyche. Tagaq is from a small community in the high Arctic, 300 miles from the magnetic North Pole, and her singular style of improvised vocalizing is rooted in Inuit throat singing.
Julie Doiron
The Thistle & Shamrock: Radio Day

Although radio has its own national celebration day (Aug. 20), every week on Thistle we celebrate the medium that connects us. This week, we feature music from radio broadcasters and artists who have a home on public radio. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Sketches Of Tain: Music And Stories From Drummer Jeff 'Tain' Watts

Over the past year, Jazz Night's Crate Digging series has been an opportunity for host Christian McBride to share some special concerts from the Jazz at Lincoln Center archives, often featuring master musicians who have left us. This latest edition of the series, however, shines a light on a master who is very much of the now: drummer and composer Jeff "Tain" Watts.
Linda Diaz's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition during Hispanic Heritage Month, we asked musician and 2020 Tiny Desk Contest winner Linda Diaz to pick her favorites. Linda Diaz likes a challenge. She...
Mickey Guyton Is A Country Artist With A Big Voice An An Even Bigger Message

In this episode of World Cafe, Mickey Guyton talks about Spotify's role in making her music more visible, women in country music getting "chicked," cohosting last year's Academy of Country Music Awards with Keith Urban and more. Listen to the session via the audio player above. Raina Douris. Raina Douris,...
John Mellencamp & Bruce Springsteen, 'Wasted Days'

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have both assembled discographies stretching back to the 1970s, and each spent the '80s dominating pop radio with hits that remain inescapable. But they've never actually recorded in the studio together until now. "Wasted Days" wastes little time getting to the point, as Mellencamp opens...
How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
