EXCLUSIVE: Following the movie’s TIFF premiere, Relativity Media will open Justine Bateman’s feature directorial debut Violet on Oct. 29 in NY and LA with an expansion to follow on Nov. 5. The pic will also hit in home demand on Nov. 9. Relativity, as we first told you, picked up Violet after its world premiere at SXSW. The pic follows Violet Calder (Olivia Munn) as she realizes that she can no longer ignore the daily barrage of self-criticisms (voiced by Justin Theroux) that clouds her life. These self-criticism cause her to make fear-based decisions and hold her back from the kind of professional, personal, and romantic life...

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO