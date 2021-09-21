CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HGTV renews Bargain Block

The Detroit-based home renovation reality show starring home renovation experts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas is set to return for a second season in 2022.

Detroit Free Press

Detroit home renovation series 'Bargain Block' is returning for second season

Before the season finale of "Bargain Block" in June, Keith Bynum said that renovating ailing and abandoned homes in Detroit was about more than making reality TV content. "I think the world is a scary place sometimes," he said. "When you have a house that you can come home to and it’s a little cocoon and you can forget all the scary things outside your front door, that’s a dream to be able to give that to somebody.”
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

HGTV's other Detroit home rehab show gets second season

The HGTV Detroit home rehab show that does not feature Nicole Curtis but rather two white guys doing/selling reasonably priced flips is coming back for a second season next summer. Bargain Block follows home renovators and romantic partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas as they rehab rundown houses in the...
DETROIT, MI
Evan Thomas
CSU Alum Stars in Bold New HGTV Show, ‘Breaking Bland’

An alumna of Colorado State University's Design and Merchandising department could be HGTV's next big star. Knoxville, Tennessee native Mary Welch Fox Stasik now has her own design series, 'Breaking Bland.' You may have seen the show, since it began airing last month, but you may not have known Mary Welch was once a Ram.
COLORADO STATE
Is the HGTV Show Curb Appeal Fake?

When the HGTV series Curb Appeal debuted in 1999, it became a hit almost instantly. As the title suggests, the show was all about helping people improve the curb appeal of their homes to make them more attractive to potential buyers. With the help of John Gidding and a team of professional landscapers, viewers watched as these homes transformed right before their eyes. Not only was it fun to watch other people’s properties level up, but many people also got some cool ideas for their own homes. Although the show went off the air in 2013, it continues to remain a major part of HGTV history. However, even after all these years some people can’t help but wonder about the validity of the series. Is Curb Appeal fake? Keep reading to learn more.
TV SHOWS
HGTV goes in search of 'Houses with History'

What’s the difference between a historian and a history buff? Does it matter? Not on cable TV. History enthusiast (now that sounds better) Mike Lemieux joins carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen MacDonald on the new series “Houses With History” (8 p.m., HGTV). Every week, they will scour America for...
TV SERIES
Outgrown filming location explored, Clint and Luke's new HGTV show

HGTV is the place to be for all things home renovation, DIY and construction. Many different experts put their skills to incredible use on HGTV shows to help transform people’s lives. Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell are bringing a brand new HGTV show to our screens in 2021 with Outgrown....
TV SERIES
HGTV Raises The Bar In New Spin-Off 'Curb Appeal Xtreme'

HGTV is bringing even more exciting and extreme content to their network this fall. Bigger projects and tighter time crunches are literally turning Curb Appeal into Curb Appeal Xtreme. Helping homeowners turn their yards into their personal oasis, Curb Appeal Xtreme adds many challenging elements to the classic HGTV series.
TV & VIDEOS
Boise Boys New HGTV Series ‘Outgrown’ Debuts This Weekend

The Boise Boys Clint and Luke are back as hosts for HGTV's new show 'Outgrown', debuting this weekend. See what they're up to now!. The Boise Boys are back to doing what they do best; renovating homes! But in this case, it's for families that are growing! According to HGTV's website, "Every family goes through changes, and Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson renovate homes for those who are growing up, busting out and changing in every way imaginable. When these guys are finished, each home is as unique as the people who live there." The cool thing here is... It's for growing families right here in Boise! No, they didn't forget about their roots. In fact, they're doing more to make homes great right here in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - An episode of Lakefront Bargain Hunt on HGTV airing Monday at 12:30 p.m. will feature homes in Minocqua. The episode summary states: High school sweethearts, who enjoy spending time outdoors, fell in love with the Minocqua area of Wisconsin on their very first visit. They hope to find an affordable waterfront home where they can enjoy nature and make memories with their family.
MINOCQUA, WI
The Most Popular HGTV Show In South Dakota

Who doesn't love binge-watching home makeover shows on the weekends huh? Especially with all the colder weather right around the corner. We all have our favorite shows that HGTV provides us with Fixer Upper, Flip or Flop, House Hunters; the list goes on and on. But South Dakota has a...
TV & VIDEOS
This ‘Cheap Old House’: Caledonia properties featured in new HGTV show

CALEDONIA – A recent episode of the new HGTV show “Cheap Old Houses” featured two locations in the village of Caledonia – the Reminisce Soda Fountain and the historic Clark-Keith House at 3092 Main St. Chuck Constantino, the owner of Reminisce Soda Fountain, said hosts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein stopped...
CALEDONIA, NY
Archer renewed for Season 13

The FXX animated comedy will return in 2022 for an eight-episode 13th season. Archer is currently in the midst of its 12th season, its last with the late Jessica Walter.
TV SERIES
The Real World Homecoming renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

The Paramount+ reality series will reunite the cast of 1993's The Real World: Los Angeles for Season 2 this fall, while a cast reunion wasn't announced for Season 3. The Real World Homecoming reportedly won't feature all Real World: Los Angeles cast members. The original ensemble of nine included Dominic Griffin, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, Beth Stolarczyk, Aaron Behle, Irene Berrera, David Edwards, Glen Naessens and Beth Anthony. The Los Angeles season was the first to go beyond seven cast members after David was kicked out on Episode 7, replaced by Glen, while Irene departed with Episode 12, which featured her wedding, and was replaced by Beth A. Several cast members reportedly teased their involvement in Season 2 in since-deleted Instagram posts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How much does Tarek make on Flipping 101, HGTV?

A successful real estate agent, Tarek El Moussa found fame from his reality shows, Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa where he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. Of Moroccan descent, El Moussa was born and raised in...
BUENA PARK, CA
Ashland Come Clean To Victoria

The Y&R spoilers preview for September 27 – October 1, 2021, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) had a secret but he couldn’t keep it and now he has to confess. The walls have closed in and the truth has to come out. Better Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) hear it from him instead of someone else – especially someone like Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).
TV SERIES
This HGTV Star’s Geometric Entryway Tile Is the Warmest Welcome

Erin and Ben Napier are famous for bringing a dose of their homey, grandmillennial style to small town homes on the HGTV show “Home Town.” It comes as zero surprise that the Mississippi home the designers share with their two children is the perfect intersection of modern eclectic and traditional, Southern charm.
TV & VIDEOS
HGTV Star Erin Napier Announces Launch of New Children’s Book

Home designer Erin Napier is now a children's book author after announcing her newest venture as of late while sharing her favorite books from her childhood. Erin Napier announced her new book release titled "The Lantern House" on Instagram Monday, September 13, in a lengthy post explaining the inspiration behind it.
ENTERTAINMENT
