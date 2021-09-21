HGTV renews Bargain Block

The Boise Boys Clint and Luke are back as hosts for HGTV's new show 'Outgrown', debuting this weekend. See what they're up to now!. The Boise Boys are back to doing what they do best; renovating homes! But in this case, it's for families that are growing! According to HGTV's website, "Every family goes through changes, and Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson renovate homes for those who are growing up, busting out and changing in every way imaginable. When these guys are finished, each home is as unique as the people who live there." The cool thing here is... It's for growing families right here in Boise! No, they didn't forget about their roots. In fact, they're doing more to make homes great right here in the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO