Rep. Katko Remembers the Late Rep. Sherwood Boehlert

By Lucas Day
 8 days ago

Sherwood Boehlert, who served 12 terms in Congress, representing portions of Central New York during that time, passed away Monday at the age of 84. Congressman John Katko released the following statement on Boehlert’s passing:. “I join the many who knew and loved Congressman Sherwood Boehlert in mourning his loss...

Oneida County leaders reflect on legacy of Sherwood Boehlert

Sherwood Boehlert, a longtime Republican member of Congress who worked across party lines and is credited with developing the Utica area, died Monday. Boehlert passed away at the age of 84 in a local hospice after a brief illness, according to the Associated Press. He led a life of service and was an Army veteran and Oneida County executive and a member of Congress for more than 20 years.
Schumer Statement Following The Passing Of Congressman Sherwood Boehlert

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend, former Congressman Sherwood Boehlert. Sherry and I were colleagues in the House of Representatives for fifteen years and our friendship transcended partisanship and even included sharing a locker at the House gym,” said United States Senator Chuck Schumer. “The rewards of Sherry’s dedication to his district can be seen today: whether at the former Griffiss Air Force base following the revitalization he spearheaded or as the Adirondacks teem with fish and loons thanks in no small part his work on acid rain. Sherry’s rich legacy, his support of science, his commitment to combating climate change, and his deep love for the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley will live on for generations to come. My sincere condolences to his wife Marianne, children, and all who loved him.”
Former Congressman Sherwood Boehlert, longtime CNY advocate and Utica native, dies at 84

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Sherwood Boehlert died Monday at age 84, according to a statement from his former staff. Boehlert served in the House of Representatives for 24 years between 1983 and 2007 in three congressional districts in Central New York. The Utica native and New Hartford resident served as chair of the House Committee on Science at the end of his term.
Sherwood Boehlert dead: Republican Representative passes away just days before 85th birthday, Senator Joe Griffo says

FORMER New York Representative Sherwood Boehlert has tragically passed away, Senator Joe Griffo confirmed. A prominent voice on environmental policies, Boehlert died just days before his 85th birthday. Senator Griffo said: “Today we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual. "Sherry was a dedicated and accomplished public servant who had...
Sherwood Boehlert
John Katko
Robin
