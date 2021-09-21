Rep. Katko Remembers the Late Rep. Sherwood Boehlert

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend, former Congressman Sherwood Boehlert. Sherry and I were colleagues in the House of Representatives for fifteen years and our friendship transcended partisanship and even included sharing a locker at the House gym,” said United States Senator Chuck Schumer. “The rewards of Sherry’s dedication to his district can be seen today: whether at the former Griffiss Air Force base following the revitalization he spearheaded or as the Adirondacks teem with fish and loons thanks in no small part his work on acid rain. Sherry’s rich legacy, his support of science, his commitment to combating climate change, and his deep love for the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley will live on for generations to come. My sincere condolences to his wife Marianne, children, and all who loved him.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO