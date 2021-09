In 2015, Michael Brown robbed a convenience store and was justifiably shot in self-defense while assaulting the police officer who attempted to confront him. Despite the facts behind that shooting, which were confirmed by the Obama Justice Department’s investigation, this self-defense killing set off a rash of anti-police activism that the news media have eagerly encouraged. In the hands of leftists, including the Black Lives Matter organization, who care nothing about the truth of incidents like Brown’s killing, the activism continues to this day, frequently in the form of rioting and lawlessness.

