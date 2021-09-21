CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man’ Star Hilariously Teases Venom’s MCU Debut in ‘No Way Home’

By Alex Lue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man 3 star Topher Grace teased that his Venom, Batman, and Wall-E are appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Every Marvel fan is waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) to hit theaters this December, and rumors on the previous Spider-Man stars appearing in the film are ramping up. While Andrew Garfield outright denies any involvement in the Marvel movie, Spider-Man 3 (2007) star Topher Grace flat out jokes that he’s in No Way Home.

