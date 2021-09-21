CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mixed, livestock lower

 8 days ago

Wheat for Dec.was fell 10.50 cents at $6.9025 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4.75 cents at 5.17 a bushel, Dec. oats was up .50 cent at $5.3275 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 11.50 cents at $12.74 a bushel. Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange....

agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soybeans Start Lower as Harvest Rolls On

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 1 cent, November soybeans are down 5 1/4 cents and December KC wheat is up 3 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower along with lower stock prices in Europe. The availability of natural gas remains a concern headed into winter. November natural gas jumped to a new contract high Monday and is trading up 37 cents early Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Broadly Lower, Swayed By Outside Markets

Active contracts of corn, soybeans, soy products and all three wheats were lower Tuesday, heavily swayed by rising interest rates, a lower stock market and a new 2021 high in the U.S. Dollar Index. One of the concerns investors have this week is the possibility of a federal government shutdown.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Quietly Mixed After Pleasant Harvest Weekend

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 2 1/4 cents, November soybeans are up 3/4 cent and December KC wheat is down 1/2 cent. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading higher with bullish influence from stock markets in Europe. The possibility of a U.S. government shutdown looms over the market if an agreement isn’t reached by the end of September. A report on U.S. durable goods orders for August is due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT Monday morning.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Trade Ahead of the Reports

Strong gains in the financial markets Thursday provided some support to the livestock complex. Most of the trading activity was the result of traders looking ahead to the reports to be released Friday. Cattle: Steady Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $224.56 -1.21*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Mixed Lean Equiv: $111.51 -2.63**. *...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Continue Mixed

Corn is 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans are narrowly mixed and wheat is 1 to 6 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower in quiet midday action Friday as harvest will continue to expand into the weekend as trade remains near short-term resistance levels. Ethanol margins will tighten a bit with natural gas prices firming again while driving demand moves sideways short term, limiting blender upside. South America will continue with early full-season corn planting with little weather concerns there so far.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed to Higher Ahead of Export Sales

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain futures are mixed overnight with corn and soymeal lower while wheat and the rest of the soy complex is firmer. Charts are starting to turn up for soybeans and oil with spring wheat futures close to doing the same.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Lean Hog Futures Continue to Shift Lower

Mixed prices in cattle limited overall trade activity across most of the livestock complex Tuesday. Lean hog futures were the most actively traded market, adding additional pressure to Monday’s losses as traders continue to remain concerned about global pork demand. Cattle trade took steps sideways Tuesday with limited market direction...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower Amid Expanding Harvest, Outside Markets

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 8 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 13 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is down 7 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain futures are solidly lower overnight, following the influence of outside markets and feeling the pressure from expanding harvest. Weather looks wide open the next two weeks which should allow grain to come off the field quickly.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Rattled Investors Pressure Markets Lower

December corn closed down 5 1/2 cents and November soybeans were down 21 1/2 cents, pressured by the anticipation of harvest and bearish market influence from liquidity problems in China. December soybean oil posted the largest percentage loss among grain-related contracts, finishing down 1.39 cent at its lowest close in three months.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Head Lower

Corn is 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans are 9 to 11 cents lower and wheat is flat to 5 cents lower. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Friday with trade fading at resistance levels and softer spread action so far with little fresh bullish news as harvest expands into the weekend, but we have been able to bounce back from early 7-cent lower trade.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Lower in Risk-Off Trading

Active contracts of corn, soybeans and all three U.S. wheats closed lower Friday — along with nearly all other commodities on the futures board. The December U.S. Dollar Index is trading higher, still finding support from Thursday’s higher-than-expected report of U.S. retail sales. December corn closed down 2 1/4 cents...
RETAIL
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Slightly Lower

Corn is 1 to 2 cents lower, soybeans are 1 to 2 cents lower and wheat is flat to 4 cents lower. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents lower at midday Thursday with trade fading at resistance levels and softer spread action so far Thursday after exports came in weaker along with little other fresh news. Ethanol margins will continue to see pressure from rising corn and natural gas values, offsetting gains in unleaded.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed as Outside Pressure Fades

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 3 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 1/2 cents, and December KC wheat is down 1 cent. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with corn and wheat lower while soybeans are higher. With the recovery in outside markets, we would not be surprised to see grains trade higher at some point Tuesday.
ECONOMY
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $75.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.44 to $79.53 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. October natural gas rose 57 cents $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer first decline in 6 sessions

Oil futures eased back on Tuesday to post their first loss in six sessions, a day after settling at their highest price in almost three years. "Oil prices have finally responded to the ongoing risk-off sentiment observed in the stock and [foreign exchange] markets, with technology shares tanking" and the U.S. dollar surging against commodity dollars, emerging market currencies and the pound, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $75.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, finished at $75.45 on Monday, their highest since October 2018, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

