INDEPENDENCE — Facing the possibility that he will lose his starting job, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love would not say Cleveland is where he wants to be. He shot down a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski a month ago that said Love had no interest in a buyout of the remaining $60 million he’s owed on his contract over the next two seasons. The crux of his explanation was that the story was speculation and “the buyout had never even come up.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO