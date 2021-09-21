CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in farm accident on property in Sarpy County

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man died in a tractor accident on private property in eastern Nebraska over the weekend.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened Saturday afternoon on property just east of Springfield.

Lt. Greg Monico tells the Omaha World-Herald that the 79-year-old victim had gone out to trim trees on his property.

When he didn't return home as scheduled, his wife went to look for him and found him pinned under the tractor.

Authorities have not released the man's name.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

