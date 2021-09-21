CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match Preview: Revolution Look To Clinch Playoff Berth With Mid-Week Win Over Fire

 8 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite an absolutely absurd run throughout the 2021 season, anyone on the New England Revolution will be the first to tell you that the squad hasn’t won anything yet. That could change Wednesday night.

The Revs can take their first step toward their ultimate goal of winning an MLS Cup on Wednesday when the club pays a visit to the Chicago Fire. With a victory, New England would clinch a spot in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

A win would also match the club’s single-season points record (59) and set a new mark for wins (18). A few big things could happen for the Revs on Wednesday night.

The Revolution are unbeaten in four straight matches against the Fire, including a 2-2 draw in the opening match of the 2021 season. The four-match run is New England’s longest-ever unbeaten streak against the Fire, whom they’ve met 80 times in their historic rivalry.

Chicago currently sits in 12 place in the Eastern Conference, and the Fire are just 1-4-0 in their last five games — all of which were on the road. But they’ve been really good at home this season, dropping just one of their last eight home matches dating back to late June. The Fire have won four of those matches, including their last two games at Soldier Field, while playing to a draw in the other three. All but four of Chicago’s 23 points this season have been earned at home.

But they’re about to face a team that has been a buzz saw no matter where they’ve played. New England is 7-3-3- away from Gillette Stadium this season, the best road record in the East. And with a playoff berth within their reach, the Revs should come out firing on Wednesday.

Who’s Hot

Adam Buksa: Speaking of coming out firing, the Revs attack had 33 shots in Saturday’s draw against Columbus, which matched the all-time single-game record. Buksa had 11 of those shots, setting a new Revs individual record.

One of those shots went in, too, as Buksa’s 62nd minute tally earned New England a 1-1 draw on Saturday. It was his 11th goal of the season and the eighth time that the Polish forward has scored in the final 30 minutes of a match.

Carles Gil : With 16 helpers on the season, New England’s gifted playmaker is getting closer to the club’s single-season assist record of 19. Gil has eight game-winning assists this season, and his next will set a new MLS single-season record.

Matt Turner: We’ll be on a clean sheet watch with Turner, as Chicago has gone three straight games without scoring. It is the club’s third such streak this season.

How To Watch

You can catch Wednesday night’s Revolution-Fire match on TV38 at 8pm.

KWCH.com

Wichita Wind Surge clinch playoff berth in inaugural season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Recap from Tim Grubbs with the Wichita Wind Surge. In a big game, the Wind Surge earned themselves a trip to the 2021 postseason with a 3-2 comeback win over the Arkansas Travelers. The Wind Surge will wait to find out who exactly they play and who is the one seed, but for now Wichita will host playoff baseball.
WICHITA, KS
CBS San Francisco

With Playoff Dreams Dancing In Their Heads; San Francisco 49ers Fans Return To Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — It was an emotional rollercoaster for the thousands of San Francisco 49ers fans who flocked to Levi’s Stadium for the team’s first home opener with fans since 2019. The fan cutouts were gone as was the strict social distancing and outside masking requirements of the COVID era. Pro football was back and the 49ers Faithful came decked out in their finest gold and red outfits. “It’s great to be back you know I love coming here, I’m a season ticket holder,” said Salvatore Lopez Alonzo of Watsonville. “I’m the unofficial 49ers mascot.” The crowd went wild was the...
NFL
