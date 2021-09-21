“Paint the River: Fifth-Annual Plein Air Paint Out,” October 1 through 30
Opening Reception: Friday, October 1, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA. Outdoor views of the Quad Cities will be admired and enjoyed in a Bettendorf venue when the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, from October 1 through 30, houses its exhibition Paint the River: Fifth-Annual Plein Air Paint Out – a collection of works by local artists all created outside, and all executed on subject matter along the Mississippi from the I-80 Bridge to the Centennial Bridge on both sides of the river.www.rcreader.com
Comments / 0