Floral tributes laid to victims of Killamarsh attack

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloral tributes have been laid to victims of the Killamarsh attack. Flowers have been left near to the scene in Chandos Crescent, where the bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered on Sunday morning. A...

