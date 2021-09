BTS delivered a speech and a performance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly Monday. The K-pop group addressed the U.N. as youth representatives during the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals Moment. Ahead of their speech, BTS posed a question on social media to young people across the world, asking, “What were the past 2 years like for you, and what’s your world like today?” They then presented some of those answers in their speech, touching on climate change, the pandemic and more.

