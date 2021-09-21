CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois police seeking tips on missing ISU graduate student

By Associated Press
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Police investigating the disappearance of an Illinois State University graduate student are asking the public for tips as the search for the young man continues nearly a month after he vanished. Twenty-five-year-old Jelani Day was last seen Aug. 24. His family from Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days. Bloomington police said Monday they need tips from the public in their ongoing search. Day’s mother says it’s not like him to disappear without telling them his whereabouts. She says he wants to become a doctor and was attending ISU to get his master’s degree in speech pathology.

fox2now.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

5 Missouri boarding school workers charged with assault

STOCKTON, Mo. – Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither has charged five workers at the Agape Boarding School with assault charges after an investigation into allegations of abuse of minors living there. The boarding school is one of two Cedar County boarding facilities being investigated after claims of abuse. Gaither’s office...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Mystery woman seen taking pictures of strangers’ front doors in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A woman has been caught by home surveillance cameras walking up to strangers’ front doors in Madison County and taking pictures with her phone. Videos show the same woman doing this twice in the past couple of weeks: once at a home in Granite City and once at a residence near Troy. In both videos, the perpetrator is wearing shorts and cowboy boots. She places one hand on the storm door and appears to take cellphone photos with the other.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Study: 82% of Missouri children have lead in their blood

ST. LOUIS – More than four in five Missouri children under the age of 6 tested have detectable levels of lead in their blood, according to a study appearing in “The Journal of the American Medical Association.”. Researchers from Quest Diagnostics and Boston Children’s Hospital analyzed more than 1.1 million...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri reports 1,385 new COVID cases, 12 virus deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials released the latest information on COVID-19 cases and deaths Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 675,349 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,385 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 11,485 total deaths as of Wednesday, Sept. 29, an increase of 12 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.70%.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Danville, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Missouri plans to test deer for COVID-19 this hunting season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to test hundreds of deer for the coronavirus this hunting season. The U.S Department of Agriculture reported the results of a federal study testing white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania. Samples showed at least 7% of the population having antibodies for the virus that causes COVID-19. The highest population showed a whopping 67% in Michigan.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Police#Ap#Illinois State University
FOX2Now

Southern Illinois woman on ‘The Bachelor’ with Missouri man

ST. LOUIS– A Southern Illinois woman will be one of the contestants on ABC’s the ‘Bachelor’. She will be vying for the attention of 28-year-old Clayton Echard, a Eureka, Missouri man who is reportedly the show’s next bachelor. The Bachelor’s Facebook page says Gabby Windey from O’Fallon, Illinois is one...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy